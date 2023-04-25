Tax credits renewal packs to be sent out from early May

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Around 1.5 million tax credits renewal packs for the 2023-24 tax year will be issued to people from early next month, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has said.

The annual renewal packs will be sent out between May 2 and June 15.

Tax credits help families with targeted financial support.

More than 500,000 tax credits customers will need to reply to HMRC by a deadline to confirm their circumstances for the 2023-24 tax year, or they could risk having their payments stopped.

Once people receive their pack, they will have until July 31 to check the information is correct and notify HMRC of any changes to their circumstances which may affect their claim.

Tax credits provide families with vital financial support, so it is important that customers look out for their renewal pack and renew by July 31 Myrtle Lloyd, HM Revenue & Customs

There are two types of renewal packs, HMRC said. One has a red line across the first page and says “Reply now”.

Those receiving this will need to confirm their circumstances to renew their tax credits.

The other has a black line across the first page and says “Check now”.

People receiving this pack will need to check that their details are correct. If they are, they do not need to do anything and their tax credits will be automatically renewed.

People can renew their tax credits free of charge via gov.uk or the HMRC app.

HMRC director-general for customer services Myrtle Lloyd said: “Tax credits provide families with vital financial support, so it is important that customers look out for their renewal pack and renew by July 31. For details on how to renew, search ‘manage my tax credits’ on gov.uk.”

The renewal packs will be sent out in batches, and HMRC said people who have not received theirs should wait until after June 15 before making contact.

By the end of 2024, tax credits will be replaced by Universal Credit.

Tax credits recipients will receive a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) telling them when to claim Universal Credit.

The Government is also offering various forms of support to help people through the cost-of-living crisis, including a £301 cost-of-living support payment which will be paid to eligible people automatically.

It is the first of three payments, totalling up to £900, for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit or Pension Credit, in 2023-24.

HMRC also issued a reminder that criminals use deadlines, such as the one for tax credits renewals, to trick people who might be expecting to hear from HMRC into sharing their banking or other personal details.

If a phone call, text or email is unexpected, do not give out private information or reply, and do not download attachments or click on links, HMRC said.

It is also warning people not to share their login details with anyone else.