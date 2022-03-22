Seven things to do before the tax year ends

The countdown to 5 April is on. But a bit of tweaking now could make all the difference to your finances in 2022/23 and beyond

Rob Griffin
Tuesday 22 March 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Planning ahead can help you save some pennies in 2022 and beyond</p>

Planning ahead can help you save some pennies in 2022 and beyond

(PA)

There are only a few weeks before the end of the tax year, so now’s the time to ensure your finances are in the best possible shape before 5 April.

Finding the best cash interest rates, making the most of tax-efficient products, and reassessing longer-term investment plans should be your priorities.

This annual monetary overhaul will also help counter the effect of tax increases coming into force this year and rising living costs.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in