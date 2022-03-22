Seven things to do before the tax year ends
The countdown to 5 April is on. But a bit of tweaking now could make all the difference to your finances in 2022/23 and beyond
There are only a few weeks before the end of the tax year, so now’s the time to ensure your finances are in the best possible shape before 5 April.
Finding the best cash interest rates, making the most of tax-efficient products, and reassessing longer-term investment plans should be your priorities.
This annual monetary overhaul will also help counter the effect of tax increases coming into force this year and rising living costs.
