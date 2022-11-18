Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tesco offers workers pay advances as cost of living surges

The supermarket group, which is the UK’s largest private employer, said it hopes the move will benefit workers in the run up to Christmas.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 18 November 2022 15:16
Tesco worker
Tesco worker

Tesco has said it will offer workers advances on their pay to help support them amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The supermarket group, which is the UK’s largest private employer, said it hopes the move will benefit workers in the run up to Christmas.

It comes days after confirmation that inflation surged to a 41 year high of 11.1% last month, driven by jumps in the cost of energy and food.

The grocer said that around 280,000 employees could benefit from the new scheme which will allow workers to get up to 25% of their contractual pay early.

Workers will pay a single set fee of £1.49 per advance to Salary Finance, the firm’s financial employee benefits partner.

Recommended

The supermarket firm said the move is designed to help colleagues avoid having to take on expensive debt with high interest payments, such as pay day loans.

It comes a month after Tesco handed hourly-paid workers a second pay rise this year.

James Goodman, UK people director at Tesco, said: “We know that colleagues can face unexpected bills, such as car repairs or replacing a washing machine, which can leave them short.

“To give them a helping hand with their financial wellbeing, we have launched Pay Advance to give them a simple and low-cost way to access some of the money that they have already earned.

“We hope this helps to support colleagues, particularly in the run up to Christmas.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in