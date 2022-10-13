The NatWest branches earmarked for closure

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NatWest has said it is closing 43 bank branches across the UK.

Here is a list of all sites due for closure.

Henley-on-ThamesThameCheltenham Bath RoadAyrDundeeDevizesBeestonBerkhamstedSt NeotsCleethorpesBroadstoneMarket HarboroughClitheroeEastleighShipleyIlkleyBuxtonGlossopAberdeenSouthseaTonbridgeSandbachWaterloovilleCheadleGlasgowHeadingtonCaterhamOxtedCoventry Walsgrave RoadEdinburghGerrards CrossLewes High StreetBalhamUckfieldAddiscombeStourbridgeWhitehavenWetherbyPotters BarBromsgroveWokinghamBloomsbury ParrsUpper Parkstone