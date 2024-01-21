Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Third of workers ‘plan to look for better-paid job in coming months’

A quarter of people will look to take on additional paid work to help make ends meet, according to research for Canada Life.

Vicky Shaw
Sunday 21 January 2024 07:00
About a third of workers will be looking for a better-paid job, according to Canada Life (Tim Goode/PA)
About a third of workers will be looking for a better-paid job, according to Canada Life (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Archive)

About a third (34%) of workers will be looking for a better-paid job in the months ahead, and just over a quarter (26%) will look to take on additional paid work to help make ends meet, according to a survey.

Just over two-fifths (43%) of people questioned said they had already changed their shopping habits, switching to more budget supermarkets, the research for financial services provider Canada Life found.

A further 28% are considering making such changes in the short-term future.

About half (52%) currently or will go out less often to save money, with 54% currently or planning to eat out less often.

The research was based on a survey of 2,000 adults across the UK in November 2023 by Opinium.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in