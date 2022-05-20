Rich List 2022: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?
There were a record 177 billionaires in the country, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in the UK.
The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11 billion.
The list featured a number of recognisable figures including Dyson vacuum entrepreneur James Dyson.
However, Roman Abramovich slipped out of the top 20 and fellow Russians Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman dropped down the list after the value of their assets was hammered by financial measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
These are the 20 richest people in the UK according to the Rich List:
Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family – £28.47 billion
Sir James Dyson and family – £23 billion
David and Simon Reuben and family – £22.26 billion
Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £20 billion
Guillaume Pousaz – £19.26 billion
Lakshmi Mittal and family – £17 billion
Christoph Henkel and family – £15 billion
Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £13.5 billion
Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12 billion
Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £11.42 billion
Michael Platt – £10 billion
Alisher Usmanov – £10 billion
The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.73 billion
Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £9.6 billion
Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.49 billion
Anil Agarwal – £9.2 billion
Denise, John and Peter Coates – £8.64 billion
John Fredriksen and family – £8.31 billion
Mikhail Fridman – £8.22 billion
Moshe Kantor – £8 billion
