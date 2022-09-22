Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Travellers urged to use £30m of unspent vouchers

Consumers who fail to act by September 30 are putting their money at risk, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 22 September 2022 12:32
Holidaymakers are being urged to use unspent vouchers worth £30 million before they lose financial protection next week (Liam McBurney/PA)
Holidaymakers are being urged to use unspent vouchers worth £30 million before they lose financial protection next week (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Archive)

Holidaymakers are being urged to use unspent vouchers worth £30 million before they lose financial protection next week.

Consumers who fail to act by September 30 are putting their money at risk, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

Refund credit notes (RCNs) were given to customers by travel firms for package holidays cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vouchers worth a total of £30 million have not been used, according to the CAA.

It is better to be safe than sorry

Michael Budge, head of Atol

Recommended

RCNs can be put towards the cost of a new holiday or exchanged for cash.

Any issued between March 10 2020 and December 19 2021 are covered by the Atol scheme, which means holders will not lose out if the company they booked with goes bust.

But that protection expires at the end of the month.

Michael Budge, head of Atol, which is run by the CAA, said: “We are again urging people to either use their refund credit note to book another Atol-protected trip or ask their travel company for a refund.

“This will affect customers of some of our biggest travel firms, so our message is simple – this is the last chance to make sure you continue to be financially protected by the Atol scheme.

“Even if your refund credit note is valid after the end of September, it won’t enjoy Atol protection.

“It is better to be safe than sorry, and we are urging people still holding one of these refund credit notes to take action now.”

Recommended

Consumers were legally entitled to cash refunds within 14 days for package holidays cancelled due to the virus crisis.

But many travel companies offered RCNs as an alternative to help their cash flow during the widespread disruption.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in