Boomerang buyers: 80% of first-time buyers ‘moved back in with parents first’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four in five (80%) recent first-time buyers moved back in with parents to get onto the property ladder, according to research for a bank.

More than nine in 10 (96%) recent first-time buyers surveyed had been offered some form of financial help with their deposit – with over two-thirds (68%) receiving help from family members, while nearly three-fifths (57%) received help from friends.

TSB commissioned the survey of more than 1,000 first-time buyers who had got on the property ladder in the past year.

Despite many moving back with parents or getting extra financial help, many first-time buyers still had to make compromises when it came to the home they eventually purchased, the research indicated.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) said their new home was mostly what they wanted, but with a few compromises. And 9% said they had made a major compromise and opted for affordability and location.

But more than a fifth (22%) said they had purchased their “dream home”.

Buyers had also made other sacrifices to get on the ladder. Nearly two-fifths (38%) of first-time buyers had delayed major purchases, 37% had limited socialising and 37% had taken on a second job.

On average, first-time buyers said they had saved for nearly three years.

Those who were renting had been paying £960 a month typically in rent before buying their home.

As a result of buying their first home, 45% said they felt financially more secure. Nearly two-fifths (39%) said they felt relieved.

TSB said its own customer data indicates that first-time buyers are taking out 31-year terms on average – down from 32 in 2024.

Craig Calder, director of secured lending, TSB, said: “It’s clear that compromise is key to getting on the housing ladder in a preferred location – with most first-time buyers forgoing a dream home but feeling relieved, and more financially secure having made the move.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

“Many made sacrifices to meet their deposit targets – such as moving in with parents, and taking a second job.”

He said that brokers and lenders can help people find a suitable mortgage deal.

The survey was carried out by Censuswide in July.

Here are some tips from Mr Calder for people preparing to buy a home:

1. Know your numbers. Look at your income and outgoings and make a realistic plan for how much you can save towards a deposit and by when.

2. Check your credit score. Try not to miss any payments. Clear off any debt where possible as this may help with both affordability and the amount you can borrow. It is also worth checking you are registered to vote, as this could affect your credit report.

3. Getting a mortgage agreement in principle will give you a rough idea of what you can borrow based on your current income and credit history.

4. Do your research. Use websites to monitor the market and find the right location, price and size of property for you and your budget. Be prepared to compromise to make sure that you are able to balance paying your mortgage with living comfortably.

5. Consider the total cost, not just the mortgage rate. Make sure to take into account any fees such as arrangement fees, valuation fees or legal fees and build that into your budget.