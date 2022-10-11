Two and five-year fixed mortgage rates at highest average levels since 2008

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates available are at their highest levels since 2008, pushing up costs for borrowers, according to analysis.

Across all deposit sizes, the average two-year fixed mortgage on the market on Tuesday had a rate of 6.43%, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk.

The average five-year fixed-rate also climbed higher, to 6.29%.

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage is at its highest level since August 2008, Moneyfacts said.

The average five-year fixed-rate is at its highest level since November 2008.

Average two and five-year fixed rates breached 6% last week and have continued to climb as lenders price their deals higher amid the economic fallout from the mini-budget.

Bank of England base rate rises, amid high inflation, have also been putting an upwards pressure on borrowing costs.

Last week, Moneyfacts calculated that, based on Thursday’s rates, someone with a £200,000 mortgage paying it back over 25 years could end up paying around £5,000 per year more for a two-year fixed-rate deal than they would have last December.

The choice of mortgage products continues to widen, although it remains significantly lower than on the day of the mini-budget, when 3,961 products were available.

Some 2,931 mortgage products were available on Tuesday, Moneyfacts said, up from 2,905 on Monday.