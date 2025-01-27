Two in five adults expect their financial situation to worsen in 2025 – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two-fifths (41%) of adults expect their financial situation to worsen this year, according to a debt help charity.

More than half (59%) of those expecting their finances to get worse said this was due to higher energy bills, a survey for StepChange Debt Charity found.

Around one in six (17%) adults said they always worried about money, while a further 59% said they often or sometimes worried about money.

Of those worrying about money, just over half (53%) said they were worrying more than they did one year ago.

The cost of living, including stubbornly high energy bills, continues to impact families, individuals, and communities, with particular strain being felt by women and those with parental responsibilities Vikki Brownridge, StepChange Debt Charity

Women were particularly likely to say they were worrying more about money now than a year ago, at 58%, compared with 48% of men.

Two-fifths (42%) of people with parental responsibilities anticipated their financial situation would worsen in the coming year, with more than half (54%) of them saying they worried more about money now than they did a year ago.

StepChange said nearly 4,000 people visited its website looking for debt advice on Christmas day alone.

Vikki Brownridge, chief executive at StepChange Debt Charity, said: “It’s clear that millions of people across the UK are feeling the weight of financial uncertainty.

“The cost of living, including stubbornly high energy bills, continues to impact families, individuals, and communities, with particular strain being felt by women and those with parental responsibilities.

These challenges are not temporary. They reflect the long-term financial pressures many are facing and without the right support, it's only going to get harder for people to manage their finances Vikki Brownridge, StepChange Debt Charity

“What’s concerning is how many are facing worries about their finances going into 2025, even more so than this time last year.

“These challenges are not temporary. They reflect the long-term financial pressures many are facing and without the right support, it’s only going to get harder for people to manage their finances.

“We know that debt is often a consequence of these mounting pressures, and for many, seeking help as early as possible can make a significant difference.

“If you are struggling, speak to your creditors who have a responsibility to support those in difficulty.”

Debt support charities can help with advice on managing debt and budgeting.

The survey was carried out by Censuswide, among 2,000 people across Britain in December 2024.