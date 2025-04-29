Two-thirds ‘have changed spending habits to shore up savings’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than two-thirds (69%) of people have changed their spending habits to save more money, a survey has found.

Two-fifths (41%) said they have done so to build an emergency fund for greater financial security, according to the research published by Chase, the consumer banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global economic and political uncertainties may have prompted some people to put aside more cash.

A third (33%) of those surveyed said they are currently saving for a “rainy day”, while 32% are saving for a holiday, nearly a quarter (23%) are putting money towards retirement, and one in six (16%) is setting money aside for home improvements.

The research, carried out by Opinium among 2,000 people across the UK in April, also indicated that one in eight (12%) people does not have any savings and nearly one in 10 (9%) said they would be unable to pay for any essential outgoings if their income stopped overnight.

Shaun Port, managing director for savings at Chase, said: “Reviewing your finances to ensure your short-, mid- and long-term savings are deposited in accounts that best support your goals is crucial – and having a mix in that strategy means you can quickly adapt.”

A quarter (25%) of people surveyed said they are taking an active approach to their savings, spending time reviewing savings products and moving their money around to maximise returns.