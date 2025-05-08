How much the average UK house price increased by in April

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK house prices saw a modest rise in April, increasing by nearly £900 despite the looming end of the stamp duty holiday, according to the Halifax House Price Index.

This 0.3 per cent per cent month-on-month increase follows a 0.5 per cent dip in March, bringing the average property price to £297,781, up from £296,899 the previous month.

The annual growth rate also ticked upwards, reaching 3.2 per cent in April, compared to 2.9 per cent in March.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, acknowledged the stamp duty holiday's influence on the market.

"We know the stamp duty changes prompted a surge in transactions in the early part of this year, as buyers rushed to beat the tax-rise deadline," she stated.

"However, this didn’t lead to a significant increase in property prices, with the last six months characterised by a stability in prices rarely seen since the pandemic.”

open image in gallery (PA Graphics)

This relative stability suggests that while the stamp duty holiday may have spurred activity, other market forces are contributing to the overall price trends.

Halifax’s figures are in contrast to Nationwide Building Society’s latest house price index, released last week.

Nationwide reported that house price growth had softened, with prices dipping by 0.6 per cent month on month in April and price growth also slowing on an annual basis, at 3.4 per cent in April, down from 3.9 per cent in March.

Stamp duty “nil rate” bands have become less generous from April, with some buyers facing higher costs for moving home. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

Ms Bryden said “modest price growth” is expected this year, adding: “Overall, the market continues to show resilience, despite a subdued economic environment and risks from geopolitical developments.”

Looking across the UK, Halifax recorded strong house price growth in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, with a more subdued picture in south-west England and London.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said of the Halifax figures: “This is a sign of sustained confidence in the UK’s housing market following a recent stamp duty surge in home buying, and it should give those sellers hoping to take advantage of the traditionally busier spring and summer months motivation to move up the housing ladder.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “We’re seeing mortgage rates continue their welcome descent, with sub-4 per cent deals now reappearing, which is a clear boost for buyer affordability and confidence.”

open image in gallery Stamp duty “nil rate” bands have become less generous from April, with some buyers facing higher costs for moving home ( Getty/iStock )

Jonathan Handford, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country, said: “The rebound in prices suggests the market may be finding its footing after a turbulent few months.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “In April, some house hunters paused their search amid the Easter holidays, but sellers remained motivated which resulted in an uplift in the number of properties put up for sale.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Demand has increased as more mortgage rates drop below 4 per cent, which will underpin prices while the momentum is maintained.

“Tariff turbulence has helped push interest rate expectations lower but buyers could be put off if it gets too bumpy.”

Jason Tebb, president of OnTheMarket, said: “With property prices remaining relatively steady, this suggests that affordability is having an impact on the amount buyers are willing and/or able to pay.”

Babek Ismayil, founder and chief executive at homebuying platform OneDome, said: “This increase masks ongoing affordability pressures and the longer-term hangover from the stamp duty changes in April.”

Tomer Aboody, director of specialist lender MT Finance, said: “The end of the stamp duty holiday in March saw a big push in transactions completing by the end of the month so that buyers could avoid the tax increase.

“We are now seeing the fallout, with transactions and mortgage approvals falling, although prices are holding steady.”

Average house prices across the UK

Here are average house prices and the annual increase, according to Halifax. The regional annual change figures are based on the most recent three months of approved mortgage transaction data: