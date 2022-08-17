Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK house price growth slows to 11-month low

The Office for National Statistics revealed growth of 7.8% in June, down from 12.8% in the previous month.

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 17 August 2022 10:56
UK house prices rose by 7.8% annually in June as growth slowed sharply in the face of pressure on households and rising interest rates, new figures show (Yui Mok/PA)
UK house prices rose by 7.8% annually in June as growth slowed sharply in the face of pressure on households and rising interest rates, new figures show (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

UK house prices rose by 7.8% annually in June as growth slowed sharply in the face of pressure on households and rising interest rates, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that growth pulled back from 12.8% in May.

The latest figure represented the weakest growth since July last year.

Property price increases partly slowed year on year due to a jump last June as prospective buyers sought to strike deals ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday.

Recommended

The ONS said the average house price was £286,000 in June, representing a £20,000 increase against the same month last year.

In England, average house prices increased by 7.3% to £305,000 over the year.

In Wales, the average prices grew 8.6% to £213,000, while in Scotland prices rose 11.6% to £192,000, and in Northern Ireland they increased 9.6% to £169,000.

ONS house prices statistician Ceri Lewis said: “While annual growth slowed, house prices continue to increase and average prices have now reached record levels in England, Wales and Scotland.

“Rents continue to climb across the country, with sustained pick-up in London which saw its strongest growth since the beginning of 2017.”

The statistics body also revealed in separate data that private rental prices paid by tenants grew by 3.2% in the 12 months to July.

It represents an acceleration from 3% in June and is the largest annual growth since January 2016.

Nick Leeming, chairman of estate agent Jackson-Stops, said: “On the same day that inflation has reached double figures, a slight sense of restraint is starting to creep into the property market.

Recommended

“The impact of the higher cost of borrowing and less consumer spending power is likely to gradually filter through over the rest of the year.

“For now, an expected seasonal dip in activity over the summer months should remain front of mind before we declare a market adjustment.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in