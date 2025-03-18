Newspaper ads out, VR headsets in as inflation tracker gets a refresh

The United Kingdom's official inflation tracker is getting a refresh, with pulled pork, virtual reality headsets and yoga mats among the new additions reflecting evolving consumer spending.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) maintains a "basket" of over 750 goods and services representing typical household expenditure, which is used to calculate the inflation rate.
This basket undergoes annual revisions to ensure it accurately captures current spending habits.
For 2025, additions like yoga mats acknowledge the rise in home workouts and group exercise classes, while pulled pork and VR headsets also join the list.
Meanwhile, newspaper adverts and in-store cafe meals are being removed due to declining demand.
Men’s sliders are another new addition, reflecting a fast-growing part of the male footwear market.
These changes represent a small fraction of the total items tracked but offer insights into shifting consumer preferences.
The ONS said that these updates are crucial for maintaining the accuracy of inflation measurements, providing a real-time snapshot of the UK's economic landscape.
The current inflation rate shows that prices are rising three per cent per year.
The figure is used to calculate interest rates and benefit and pension rises, and can form part of pay negotiations.
Stephen Burgess, the ONS’s deputy director for prices, said: “The addition of virtual reality headsets for the first time shows our appetite for emerging technology, while the loss of printed newspaper adverts demonstrates a continuing shift towards the online world.
“The desire for convenience amidst our busy lifestyles also plays a part in this year’s basket changes.
“Consumers are choosing easier options in the kitchen, so oven-ready gammon joints make way for the quicker choice of pulled pork.”
Other additions to the basket include ready-to-use noodles, smoked salmon, and mango fruit.
Meanwhile, the ONS said it was removing the in-store cafe meal, such as in department stores, as its prevalence has dropped with many store closures.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments