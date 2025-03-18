Newspaper ads out, VR headsets in as inflation tracker gets a refresh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United Kingdom's official inflation tracker is getting a refresh, with pulled pork, virtual reality headsets and yoga mats among the new additions reflecting evolving consumer spending.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) maintains a "basket" of over 750 goods and services representing typical household expenditure, which is used to calculate the inflation rate.

This basket undergoes annual revisions to ensure it accurately captures current spending habits.

For 2025, additions like yoga mats acknowledge the rise in home workouts and group exercise classes, while pulled pork and VR headsets also join the list.

Meanwhile, newspaper adverts and in-store cafe meals are being removed due to declining demand.

Men’s sliders are another new addition, reflecting a fast-growing part of the male footwear market.

These changes represent a small fraction of the total items tracked but offer insights into shifting consumer preferences.

Yoga mats have been added to the ‘basket’ as more people take up home workouts

The ONS said that these updates are crucial for maintaining the accuracy of inflation measurements, providing a real-time snapshot of the UK's economic landscape.

The current inflation rate shows that prices are rising three per cent per year.

The figure is used to calculate interest rates and benefit and pension rises, and can form part of pay negotiations.

Stephen Burgess, the ONS’s deputy director for prices, said: “The addition of virtual reality headsets for the first time shows our appetite for emerging technology, while the loss of printed newspaper adverts demonstrates a continuing shift towards the online world.

“The desire for convenience amidst our busy lifestyles also plays a part in this year’s basket changes.

“Consumers are choosing easier options in the kitchen, so oven-ready gammon joints make way for the quicker choice of pulled pork.”

Other additions to the basket include ready-to-use noodles, smoked salmon, and mango fruit.

Meanwhile, the ONS said it was removing the in-store cafe meal, such as in department stores, as its prevalence has dropped with many store closures.