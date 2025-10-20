11m households plan to buy warming gadgets as winter energy bills soar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 11 million households plan to buy at least one warming gadget this winter in an effort to offset rising energy bills, a survey has suggested.

Two-fifths of Britons will buy warming clothes and appliances, with one in 10 saying they will buy electric blankets, fleece-lined throws and thermal clothing for this winter, the poll for Uswitch found.

A previous study by the comparison site found two million households were planning to get through this winter without turning on their central heating.

Hot water bottles are the most popular way of staying warm, with about three-fifths of households (61%) already owning one, while thermal clothing such as leggings, socks and base layers are the next most common items, owned by nearly half of homes (48%).

Uswitch found heated slippers were “surprisingly popular”, with 30% of households using them.

The slippers have small heating elements built into the sole or lining or microwaveable gel inserts.

Some 30% of households use an electric blanket – which typically costs around 3p an hour to run – while nearly two-fifths (38%) rely on a weighted throw for warmth.

About one in six households (17%) already own disposable hand warmers and a similar proportion (16%) use an electric or rechargeable hand warmer. Heated gloves are preferred by 10% of homes.

Thermal curtains are in 30% of homes, the survey suggests, while 40% own draught excluders and another 7% plan to buy one before the winter.

About a quarter of households (26%) are using radiator reflectors – thin sheets of reflective material like foil that are placed behind radiators to reflect heat back into the room – to keep their homes warm.

Uswitch energy spokesman Will Owen said: “For many, staying warm this winter doesn’t have to mean using the central heating continuously, as there are plenty of handy gadgets to keep yourself and your household nice and toasty.

“Electric blankets are a great, cheap way to avoid using the heating at bedtime and many people are embracing heated slippers and gloves.

“Spending winter in a cold home can be bad for your health and people are advised to keep their homes between 18C and 21C.

“Turning off your heating shouldn’t have to be the answer, so see if you can keep your home warmer by cutting down draughts, opting for thicker curtains and adding insulation if possible.

“You should also make sure you’re not paying more for your energy than you should by seeing what fixed deals are available.

“If you’re worried about paying your energy bill this winter, please don’t suffer alone. Reach out to your energy supplier, who may be able to offer advice and support.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between September 5 and 9.