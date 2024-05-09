Victorian homes reign among house hunters searching for period properties

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Victorian homes reign as the most sought-after period property style, according to a website.

Data from Rightmove’s keyword tool indicates that Victorian era houses, with their ornate designs and grand features, are the most commonly searched for period properties among home buyers.

Georgian properties are the second most searched-for style, with Edwardian homes placed third.

Searches for Tudor properties were the fourth most popular, with the keyword Regency ranked in fifth place.

Post-pandemic, we did see a slight spike in interest for Georgian properties Matt Thompson, Chestertons

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “Home hunters continue to be captivated by the character and charm of properties that we see in period dramas.

“Victorian homes remain particularly popular, characterised by their historic charm, solid construction, and spacious interiors. You’ll often find Victorian houses in some of the most desirable locations which include convenient access to schools and transport links.”

While period properties often boast charm and character, some home buyers may find they need to factor in renovation costs.

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “London’s property market boasts a great number of Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian houses with each architectural style having its own fanbase.

“It is worth noting that, post-pandemic, we did see a slight spike in interest for Georgian properties as buyers were driven to find a house style that has a reputation for being more spacious and could accommodate a home office more easily.”

Rightmove analysed searches from January to April 2024 for the research.