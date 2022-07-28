Jump to content
Warning for Euro 2022 fans over unofficial resale tickets

People who cannot get their hands on tickets officially are better off watching the match at home, a money expert has said.

Vicky Shaw
Friday 29 July 2022 00:01
People paying for unofficial resale tickets to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 final on Sunday risk being turned away at the turnstiles, a money expert is warning (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

People paying for unofficial resale tickets to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 final on Sunday risk being turned away at the turnstiles, a money expert is warning.

Adam French, personal finance editor at The Money Edit website, said: “Tickets for Sunday’s final at Wembley are in hot demand.

“But the risk is clear, you could pay hundreds of pounds for unofficial resale tickets and not get in.”

The risk is clear

Adam French, The Money Edit

He said if fans cannot get tickets officially “you’re better off watching the match at home”.

The Money Edit said those who missed out on the chance to buy a ticket for the final may have the legitimate option of finding a friend or colleague with tickets who cannot attend, if they are willing to transfer the tickets.

However, tickets should be transferred before they “activate”.

The website also suggested people should not forget photo ID, in case additional checks are needed on the day.

It also warned that fraudsters may try to sell duplicate print outs of legitimate tickets, or complete fakes, to passers-by on the street.

A Uefa spokesperson told The Money Edit: “All tickets to the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final are issued by Uefa and are subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit their unauthorised advertisement, resale or transfer.”

The spokesperson said Uefa actively enforces its ticketing terms and conditions, including by monitoring the internet, and will take action (including cancelling tickets) where unauthorised advertisements are identified.

