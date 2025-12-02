Waspi women say government has agreed to reconsider compensation ‘within 12 weeks’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Campaigners for women affected by changes to the state pension age have said that the government has agreed a “speedy and thorough” reconsideration of whether to award them compensation.

It comes as a planned hearing, which had been due to take place on Wednesday regarding concerns from the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group, will now not take place.

The hearing was to decide whether a judicial review trial slated for December 9 and 10 should proceed.

The group of women, who say they were affected by the way changes to the state pension age were communicated, said a government agreement means these court dates have been cancelled.

Ministers have committed to make “best endeavours” to reconsider potential compensation within 12 weeks, or by February 24, and to pay more than half of Waspi’s legal costs, the group said.

Ministers said last month that the government will reconsider the decision to not award compensation to the affected women.

Last year, a report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) suggested compensation ranging between £1,000 and £2,950 could be appropriate for each of those affected.

But in December 2024, the Government said that, while it accepted the ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and apologised for a delay in writing to 1950s-born women, a blanket compensation scheme, which could cost taxpayers up to £10.5 billion, could not be justified.

Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaigners stage a protest on College Green in Westminster ( Jordan Pettitt/PA )

However, recent court proceedings led to the rediscovery of a 2007 Department for Work and Pensions evaluation which led to officials stopping sending automatic pension forecast letters.

The group has argued that a lack of sufficient information led to women planning their finances based on incorrect understandings, which has left them having to work longer or facing financial hardship.

They said the judicial review will not take place while the Government reconsiders its compensation decision, but it could relaunch the process at a later date.

Angela Madden, chairwoman of Waspi, said: “Yet again, Waspi has held its nerve and yet again, virtually at the steps of the court, the government has backed down, this time accepting last year’s decision denying the huge injustice suffered by Waspi women simply does not withstand scrutiny.

“Today’s agreement on speedy and thorough reconsideration is welcome.

“But the government should be in no doubt that Waspi stands ready to return to court if it yet again fails to do the right thing.”