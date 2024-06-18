Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Waspi women warned about websites saying they can claim compensation

Waspi chair Angela Madden said anyone who has given their personal data to a potentially fraudulent website should contact Action Fraud.

Vicky Shaw
Tuesday 18 June 2024 17:05
Waspi chair Angela Madden, pictured in March 2024, said anyone who has given their personal data to a potentially fraudulent website should contact Action Fraud (Victoria Jones/PA)
Waspi chair Angela Madden, pictured in March 2024, said anyone who has given their personal data to a potentially fraudulent website should contact Action Fraud (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Women affected by state pension increases are being warned to watch out for websites claiming they can help them access compensation.

Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaigners warned of a “deeply concerning” spike in claim forms appearing online, purporting to help people get compensation.

Anybody who has given their personal data to a potentially fraudulent website should contact Action Fraud

Waspi chairwoman Angela Madden

Waspi chairwoman Angela Madden said any announcement about compensation would come directly from the UK Government.

She said: “Anybody who has given their personal data to a potentially fraudulent website should contact Action Fraud.”

In a report published in March, before the July General Election was called, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) asked Parliament to identify how to provide an appropriate remedy for those who have suffered injustice because of maladministration on the part of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The ombudsman’s report suggested that compensation at level four, ranging between £1,000 and £2,950, could be appropriate for each of those affected.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in