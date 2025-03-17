Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour’s welfare reforms, set to be announced on Tuesday, are already sparking debate — hailed by some as essential to fixing a "broken system" but feared by others as a threat to vulnerable people.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has outlined plans to overhaul sickness benefits, aiming to reduce the number of people classed as unable to work. This includes revising eligibility for Personal Independence Payment (PIP), potentially limiting access for some claimants.

A key proposal is a "right to try" scheme, allowing those with health conditions to attempt employment without the immediate risk of losing their benefits. The government also plans early intervention for young people with mental health conditions and improvements to access-to-work support.

Supporters argue these changes are necessary to reduce economic inactivity and curb the rising benefits bill, projected to reach £377.7 billion by 2029/30. However, critics, including Labour MPs and charities, warn that up to a million people could see their benefits reduced, worsening poverty and hardship.

Now it is time to have your say. Are Labour’s reforms responsible, or do they risk harming those who need support most? And if not this, what else could the government do to balance the books?

Vote in our poll or share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and share the results in the coming days.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details – then you can take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.