Is Labour’s welfare reform going too far – or is it necessary to balance the books? Join The Independent Debate
Labour’s reforms to benefits aim to reduce economic inactivity and encourage work, but critics warn they could push vulnerable people further into poverty
Labour’s welfare reforms, set to be announced on Tuesday, are already sparking debate — hailed by some as essential to fixing a "broken system" but feared by others as a threat to vulnerable people.
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has outlined plans to overhaul sickness benefits, aiming to reduce the number of people classed as unable to work. This includes revising eligibility for Personal Independence Payment (PIP), potentially limiting access for some claimants.
A key proposal is a "right to try" scheme, allowing those with health conditions to attempt employment without the immediate risk of losing their benefits. The government also plans early intervention for young people with mental health conditions and improvements to access-to-work support.
Supporters argue these changes are necessary to reduce economic inactivity and curb the rising benefits bill, projected to reach £377.7 billion by 2029/30. However, critics, including Labour MPs and charities, warn that up to a million people could see their benefits reduced, worsening poverty and hardship.
Now it is time to have your say. Are Labour’s reforms responsible, or do they risk harming those who need support most? And if not this, what else could the government do to balance the books?
