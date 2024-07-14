Wet and windy weather dampened cash transactions in June – Post Office

Support truly

June’s wet and windy weather dampened cash transactions in Post Office branches, sending them back down from record high levels.

After two record-breaking cash handling months at branches in April and May this year, transactions edged down to £3.43 billion in June.

However, the June total was still the highest amount on record, the Post Office said.

Post offices saw cash deposits and withdrawals totalled a record £3.57 billion in May, beating a previous record high set in April at £3.48 billion.

June’s figure is still only the fourth time on record that cash transactions have topped £3.4 billion in a single month.

Following two consecutive record-breaking months for cash handling at post offices, June’s cool and wet weather slightly impacted takings Ross Borkett, Post Office

Ross Borkett, banking director at Post Office, said: “Post Offices play a vital role in supporting small businesses to trade by providing a convenient and secure location to deposit their cash takings with many branches open long hours and some at weekends.

“Following two consecutive record-breaking months for cash handling at Post Offices, June’s cool and wet weather slightly impacted takings in the hospitality and leisure sectors contributing to a small drop in business cash deposits at our branches last month.”

The Post Office has an agreement with many banks, allowing customers to make everyday transactions over its counters.