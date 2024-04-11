Where the NHS waiting list figures leave Sunak’s five priorities

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cutting NHS waiting lists was one of Rishi Sunak’s priorities for last year, and figures released on Thursday show he is still some way from achieving this target.

While waiting lists are falling, they remain higher than they were when he made his promise – one of five that included halving inflation, growing the economy, cutting debt and “stopping the boats”.

By the end of last year, most of those priorities had still not been achieved, leaving work to be done in 2024.

Below, the PA news agency has looked at each of his five priorities and whether or not he has achieved them in the early months of this year.

– Halve inflation

The Prime Minister met his pledge to halve inflation in 2023.

Mr Sunak needed inflation to fall to below 5.4% in order to meet his target, and the final figures for last year showed this had been achieved, with inflation falling to 4% by December.

Economists suggested the fall in inflation was largely due to lower energy costs and rising interest rates rather than Government action, but Mr Sunak hailed the figures at the time.

Nevertheless progress has not been linear, with inflation rising slightly from November to December before falling again at the start of 2024, reaching 3.4% in February.

– Grow the economy

Growth over 2023 was weak, with the UK falling into a recession in the second half of the year.

ONS estimates suggest that the economy grew by just 0.1% over the whole year, with the first three months of 2023 being the only quarter of the year that saw any growth.

January 2024 saw the return of some growth, with the economy expanding by 0.2%, but the overall picture is still one of stagnation and it is difficult for the Prime Minister to claim success on this count.

In per capita terms, which have a greater bearing on living standards, the picture is even worse with the UK experiencing seven successive quarters of contraction.

– Reduce debt

The national debt rose over the course of 2023, and remains at levels not seen since the early 1960s.

Figures for December 2023 suggest the total national debt stood at 97.7% – higher than it was a year earlier when it stood at 95.8%.

Revisions to previous figures mean national debt climbed fairly steadily over the course of 2023, and underlying debt (excluding the Bank of England) has also increased, although not quite as rapidly.

Since then, debt fell slightly, reaching 97.1% of GDP in February 2024, although this is still higher than the 94.8% recorded a year earlier.

But Mr Sunak has still claimed some success on this measure, with the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasting debt to fall between 2027/28 and 2028/29, meeting the Chancellor’s fiscal rule.

– Cut NHS waiting lists

NHS waiting lists remain higher than they were when the Prime Minister made his pledge to cut them, but have continued to fall from their peak.

The number of people waiting for NHS treatment reached an estimated 7.54 million in February, up from 7.21 million in January 2023 when Mr Sunak made his pledge to cut waiting lists.

Mr Sunak admitted towards the end of last year that he had failed to cut NHS waiting lists, despite pledging to do this at the start of 2023.

But the Prime Minister still claimed some success on Thursday with the publication of the latest data, which showed waiting lists had fallen for the fifth month in a row after reaching a peak of 7.77 million in September.

He said: “Today’s statistics clearly show we are making headway towards that goal.

“A drop of almost 200,000 in the last five months shows what the NHS can do for patients.”

Thursday’s figures also showed a significant drop in the number of people waiting more than 18 months for treatment, which had risen in each of the previous six months.

However, some 36,000 people waiting for community treatment, which included some of the people waiting the longest, were not included in the figures.

– Stop the boats

The Prime Minister was forced to admit in December that there is no “firm date” for “stopping the boats”, despite making it one of his priorities for 2023.

A total of 29,437 people crossed the Channel in small boats in 2023 and, while this represents a reduction from 45,755 in 2022, the crossings are still a long way from ending.

They also appear to have started increasing again, with 5,517 people having made the crossing so far this year, compared to 4,899 in the same period in 2023.

Challenged by select committee chairs at the House of Commons Liaison Committee in December, Mr Sunak said there is now no “precise” date for achieving this aim.

Meanwhile, the Rwanda policy, which Mr Sunak believes will be a strong deterrent to further crossings, remains in doubt as legislation to overcome the Supreme Court’s objections is stuck between the Lords and Commons.