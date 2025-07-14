Perceptions around banks have improved since launch of Consumer Duty – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Public perceptions about banks have improved since the launch of the Consumer Duty two years ago, which set higher standards of consumer protection, a survey indicates.

The Consumer Duty was launched in July 2023, requiring financial firms to put customers at the heart of what they do, including when designing products and communicating with customers.

Back in March 2023, YouGov asked people how they felt banks and financial services companies were performing. Just over two years later, it has carried out another survey, indicating improvements in public opinion.

In the most recent survey, YouGov recorded 11 percentage-point increases in the proportion of people who believe banks provide information that is easy to understand (rising from 44% in 2023 to 55% in 2025); that banks protect customers from potential harm (from 40% in 2023 to 51%); and that they provide value for money (up from 36% to 47%).

There was also a three-point rise in the proportion of people who believe that banks provide good customer service (from 60% to 63%).

The proportion of people who believe banks are doing a poor job of communicating risk to consumers has dropped seven percentage points from 47% to 40%.

Under the duty, financial firms should provide helpful and accessible customer support, so it is as easy to sort out a problem, switch or cancel a product, as it was to buy it in the first place.

They should also provide timely and clear information, helping people to make good financial decisions. Important information should not be buried in lengthy small print.

Providers should also offer products and services that are right for the customer and products and services should also provide fair value.

Firms also need to consider whether someone is in a vulnerable situation, for example due to poor health or financial troubles.

A spokesperson for banking and finance industry body UK Finance said: “Banks are focused on delivering good outcomes for their customers and providing excellent customer service.

“They invest significantly in these areas and we therefore welcome YouGov finding this has translated into people feeling better served by their bank.

“Banks will use these findings to continue to enhance their services and best support their customers.”

A spokesperson for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which oversees the duty, said: “It’s great to see the Consumer Duty already having a positive impact on customer outcomes and how people view banks, which is also good for business.

“We continue to work with firms across all sectors to help them implement the duty and deliver positive change for customers.”

The latest research was carried out in June 2025, among more than 2,100 people across Britain.

The 2023 survey involved 2,000 people across Britain.