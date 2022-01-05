Ask Me Anything
Ask an economist anything about what 2022 holds for the UK’s economy
Economic expert Professor Jonathan Portes will be on hand to answer questions about what the next 12 months might have in store for the country’s finances
It’s the start of a new year, purse strings can often feel at their tightest and that is without extra factors such as the effect of Brexit and the pandemic.
The government set out their spending plan in their autumn budget and for many it didn’t offer any glimmer of hope that so many need.
But what economic changes are likely to happen for the UK in 2022? What are the lightly results of the government’s budget, what external influences will be affecting the country’s economy and how will all that affect our own bank balances?
To answer these questions and any others you might have about what this year holds for the country’s economy expert Jonathan Portes will be hand for an hour replying to your questions in the comments section of this article.
Johnathan is professor of economics and public policy at King’s College London and he was director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research and former chief economist at the Cabinet Office. His particular areas of interest include fiscal policy, labour markets and immigration.
He will be on hand to answer your questions on the economy from 4-5pm today (Wednesday, 5 January).
Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.
Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Jonathan joins the conversation to answer them.
