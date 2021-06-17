A look at Iran's election, which will see vote for president

Iran's upcoming presidential election will see more than 59 million people eligible to vote in the contest

Thursday 17 June 2021 08:01
Iran Elections
A look at some of the numbers that explain Iran s upcoming presidential election:

• More than 59 million registered voters in Iran, a nation home to over 80 million people;

• Seven presidential candidates approved by Iran's Guardian Council to run out of 592 who registered, with three later dropping out;

• Zero women out of the 40 who registered approved to run for the presidency;

• Four-year term for an elected Iranian president;

• Two terms in a row is the maximum any Iranian president can serve;

• 42% turnout projected by the state-linked Iranian Student Polling Agency, which would be a historic low amid a lack of enthusiasm by voters and the coronavirus pandemic;

• 73% turnout in Iran's last presidential election in 2017;

• Over 50% is the amount of the vote a front-runner must win in order to avoid a runoff election — and there's only been one runoff in 2005 since the 1979 Islamic Revolution;

• Six seats will be filled by voters for Iran's Assembly of Experts, which appoints the country's supreme leader;

• Six seats will be filled by voters for Iran's parliament; and

• Nearly 200,000 seats on city and local councils across the country also will be selected by voters.