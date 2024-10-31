Aaron Judge breaks out of slump with 1st World Series home run for Yankees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Aaron Judge busted out of a postseason slump with his first World Series home run Wednesday night, connecting for a two-run shot in the first inning that put the New York Yankees ahead in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The star slugger was batting just .152 in October and .133 during his first Fall Classic before sending a 403-foot shot to right-center on the first pitch he saw from starter Jack Flaherty.

Juan Soto was aboard after drawing a one-out walk.

It was the 16th postseason homer and third this year for Judge, expected to win his second AL MVP award in three years next month. He hadn't gone deep in 29 plate appearances since a tying drive at Cleveland late in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Oct. 17.

Judge also homered in Game 2 of that series.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with another home run off Flaherty, giving the Yankees back-to-back homers in a World Series for the fifth time and first since Thurman Munson and Reggie Jackson connected in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium in 1977.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb