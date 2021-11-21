Officials: Sudan's military agrees to reinstate ousted PM

Military and government officials say a deal has been reached between Sudan s military and civilian leaders to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

The officials also said Sunday that government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup will be released as part of the deal between the military and political parties, including the largest Umma Party.

Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic Cabinet the officials said. They said the U.N., the U.S. and others played “crucial roles” in crafting the deal.

The coup, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government, has drawn international criticism. The United States, its allies and the United Nations have condemned the use of excessive force against protesters.

The newly appointed sovereign council would meet later Sunday before announcing the deal, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the deal before the official announcement.

A national initiative formed after the coup that includes political parties and public figures said in a statement that Hamdok would be reinstated and will form a technocratic Cabinet. It said the deal would be signed later Sunday along with a political declaration. It did not elaborate.

Mohmmed Youssef al-Mustafa, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, said there is a deal but the SPA would comment when it is announced officially.