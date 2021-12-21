‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Drive My Car’ make Oscars shortlist

Documentaries about Julia Child, “Black Woodstock,” the pandemic and The Velvet Underground and acclaimed international films like Japan’s “Drive My Car,” Iran’s “A Hero” and Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World” just got a little closer to scoring Oscar nominations

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 21 December 2021 21:00
Oscars Shortlist
Oscars Shortlist

Documentaries about Julia Child, “Black Woodstock,” the pandemic and The Velvet Underground and acclaimed international films like Japan’s “Drive My Car,” Iran’s “A Hero” and Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World” just got a little closer to scoring Oscar nominations.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday Wednesday unveiled its shortlists for several categories, including documentary feature, international feature, original song, original score, visual effects and makeup and hairstyling. Nominations for all categories for the 94th Oscars will be announced on Feb. 8.

Members of the documentary branch of the academy culled from 138 eligible films to pick 15 shortlist selections, including two pandemic-themed films (“In the Same Breath,” “The First Wave”), Questlove’s “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” about a near-forgotten 1969 music event, Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s “Julia” and Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground.” Other notable selections are “The Rescue,” about the Thai soccer team and their rescue for a remote cave, “Procession,” “Attica” and “Flee.” “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” also made the cut.

“Flee,” an animated documentary about an Afghan refugee made by Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen was also among the films that advanced in the international feature category. Other strong contenders include Ryusuke Hamaguchi “Drive My Car,” which has been a critics group darling, Asghar Farhadi's Iranian drama “A Hero,” Italian director Paolo Sorrentino’s semi-autobiographical “The Hand of God” and Joachim Trier’s dark romantic comedy “The Worst Person in the World,” from Norway France’s entry, “Titane,” did not make the cut despite having won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Original songs in contention include some from major music stars like Beyoncé’s “Be Alive,” from “King Richard,” Billie Eilish’s James Bond song “No Time To Die,” Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” U2’s “Sing 2” song, Kid Cudi and JAY-Z’s “Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder they Fall,” Brian Wilson’s “Where I Belong” and Ariana Grande’s “Don’t Look Up.”

Recommended

Composers Jonny Greenwood (“The Power of the Dog,” “Spencer”) and Hans Zimmer (“Dune,” “No Time To Die”) could be in store for double original song nominations come Feb. 8. Blockbusters like “Dune” and “No Time To Die” also advanced in a number of categories including visual effects, sound and makeup and hairstyling.

Winners will be revealed at the ceremony on Sunday, March 27, which will be broadcast live on ABC.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in