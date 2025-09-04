Skier Alex Hackel and 'Survivor' star Eva Erickson help tell richer stories of neurodiversity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity ambassadors are helping the nonprofit The Neurodiversity Alliance tell more robust narratives about people with differing brains. They are part of a growing peer-to-peer movement that is building its own more inclusive spaces and encouraging its members to speak for themselves.

Alex Hackel, a professional skier and creative filmmaker

Alex Hackel, a 29-year-old X Games medalist from the greater Boston area, credits his dyslexia with helping him think outside the box to develop his own street skiing video style. After a partially torn ACL sidelined his competitive skiing career, he realized he could combine his passion for the sport with his interest in filmmaking.

“The more that you're able to connect with people, and the more you're able to see the different strengths that you're able to have from being neurodivergent and thinking a little bit differently, the better," he says. “When you grow up with dyslexia, you realize that the book doesn't necessarily apply to you and that you're living in a school system that's optimized for other people. And you have to develop a relationship with failure, and you have to be willing to try and try and try again.”

Eva Erickson, the “Survivor” season 48 runner-up and doctoral candidate

Eva Erickson, a 25-year-old PhD candidate in engineering and fluid and thermal science at Brown University, recalls getting looks in high school when overstimulation would spiral into what she calls “episodes.” They weren’t unlike the moment on the most recent “Survivor” season when she couldn’t stop crying after a difficult challenge. But this time, she had confided in another contestant that hand squeezes were calming when her autism made it difficult to manage such emotional distress.

“It is really important to bring awareness to these kinds of situations — that people go through this stuff and it’s not something wrong with them,” she says. “It’s just a challenge that’s a little different, but that you can get through it and it doesn’t mean that you’re lesser because you face those challenges.”