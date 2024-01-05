Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Adam Sandler plays pickup game before No. 10 Arizona faces Colorado

Adam Sandler got in a little pickup game at Arizona’s McKale Center before the 10th-ranked Wildcats played Colorado

Via AP news wire
Friday 05 January 2024 03:06

Adam Sandler got in a little pickup game at Arizona's McKale Center before the 10th-ranked Wildcats played Colorado.

Wearing a Hawaiian-style shirt and turquoise shorts, the comedian played a game of 3-on-3 about two hours before Thursday night's game.

In a short video shot by a reporter for Arizona's rivals.com fan site, Sandler flipped a pass over his head before playing defense.

An avid basketball player, Sandler has a sister who lives in Tucson and has been spotted in the city numerous times.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in