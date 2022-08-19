AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug. 13-Aug. 19, 2022
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug. 13-Aug. 19, 2022Show all 20
From Taliban fighters celebrating one year since they seized the Afghan capital, Kabul, to the men's park final at the European Cycling Championships in Munich, to Machine Gun Kelly performing in Cleveland, Ohio, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
