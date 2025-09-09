UN issues emergency funding appeal to help survivors of devastating Afghan earthquake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United Nations is issuing an emergency appeal for nearly $140 million in desperately needed funding to help nearly a half-million people affected by the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

Afghan authorities have said the 6.0 magnitude quake on Aug. 31 and ensuing aftershocks killed more than 2,200 people in the country’s mountainous and rugged east. Many of the most severely affected areas have been particularly difficult to get to, with some reachable only by helicopter.

The U.N. said in a statement Tuesday that the $139.6 million, four-month emergency response plan would allow humanitarian organizations to help the 457,000 people who have been affected in the provinces of Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar.

More than 3,600 people have been injured, with stretched health facilities struggling to provide treatment, while more than 6,700 homes have been damaged or destroyed. The U.N. has said it has so far been able to visit only 49 of the 411 villages affected due to damaged roads in the rugged terrain.

“This is a moment where the international community must dig deep and show solidarity with a population that has already endured so much suffering,” the U.N.’s Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Indrika Ratwatte, said in a statement. The approaching winter means assistance efforts are in a “race against time,” Ratwatte added.

Local authorities and humanitarian organizations have been conducting relief operations to provide food, shelter and medical care. The U.N.’s earthquake response plan, which will run to the end of the year, will allow aid organizations to increase operations particularly in high-elevation areas ahead of winter, the U.N. statement said.