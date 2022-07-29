Taliban say explosion during cricket game wounds 4 people
The Taliban and an Afghan sports official say a grenade exploded during a game of cricket in Kabul, wounding at least four spectators at the stadium
Taliban say explosion during cricket game wounds 4 peopleShow all 10
A grenade exploded Friday during a game of cricket in Kabul, wounding at least four spectators at the stadium, the Taliban and a sports official in Afghanistan said.
No one claimed responsibility for the explosion at the International Cricket Stadium in Kabul, where several hundred people had gathered to watch the match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi.
The afternoon game was part of the domestic T20 Shpageza Cricket league games held every year. Cricket is a hugely popular sport in Afghanistan.
The Taliban-appointed Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said the game was briefly halted due to the grenade explosion but later continued.
“The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match a blast happened," said Nassib Khan, chief executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board. “Four civilians in the crowd have been injured.”
Lately, the Islamic State group's regional affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has claimed attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country. The IS affiliate, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s new Taliban rulers.
Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last August, the former insurgents have launched sweeping crackdowns against IS, which has a foothold in eastern Nangarhar province.
Ramiz Alakbarov, the deputy at the U.N. mission in Afghanistan, condemned Friday's attack in a statement. He was at the stadium at the time of the attack and was to address the Afghan cricket association.
Alakbarov could not confirm if there were any fatalities at the stadium but wished the injured a speedy recovery.
“Today’s blast is yet another harrowing reminder of the terrifying and sudden violence that the population in Afghanistan continues to be exposed to,” he said. “Sports bring people hope, inspire children and generations alike, play a crucial role in breaking down barriers and bringing communities together."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.