Cricket Australia postpones another tour over human rights concerns for women in Afghanistan

Cricket Australia has postponed a three-match men’s Twenty20 international series against Afghanistan scheduled for August due to concerns over deteriorating human rights for women and girls in the Taliban-controlled country.

The matches were scheduled to be hosted by Afghanistan but played in the United Arab Emirates.

It marks the third time Cricket Australia has declined to play the Afghan team since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in September 2021 and placed restrictions on female participation in sport, work, education and travel.

The Australians previously cancelled a test match that was scheduled to be played in Hobart in November 2021 and a three-match ODI series that was set for March of last year.

The teams have met in international tournaments, with Australia edging Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cup in India on the way to winning the title last year.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday said advice from the Australian government was “that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse."

“For this reason, we have maintained our previous position and will postpone the bilateral series against Afghanistan,” a CA statement read. “CA continues its strong commitment to supporting participation by women and girls in cricket around the world and will continue to actively engage the International Cricket Council and work closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board to determine what actions could be taken to support the resumption of bilateral matches.”

Afghanistan is the only International Cricket Council full member nation without a women’s team.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket