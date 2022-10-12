Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Taliban say Afghanistan secure enough for big projects

The Taliban say there is enough security across Afghanistan to restart major economic projects, despite attacks rocking the country since the group seized power more than a year ago

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 12 October 2022 17:43
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Taliban said Wednesday there is enough security across Afghanistan to restart major economic projects that stopped due to decades of war, despite a slew of attacks rocking the country since the group seized power more than a year ago.

The Taliban have struggled in their transition from insurgency and warfare to governing amid an economic downturn and the international community withholding official recognition.

Foreign aid stopped when the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021. World governments piled on sanctions, halted bank transfers and froze billions more in Afghanistan’s currency reserves.

Taliban-appointed government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan has the opportunity to connect with the rest of the countries in the region, highlighting China as a key part of the nation's economic development.

“In the last Cabinet meeting, it was decided that the Silk Road, which will connect Afghanistan with China, must be built. This historic road can play a great role in the economy of the country,” he said at a seminar about regional connectivity. “It is a great opportunity, we have good security and it is the time to start major economic projects.”

Recommended

In March this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave his strong backing to Afghanistan, spotlighting Beijing’s aspirations to play a leading role in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the same regional conference, led calls for the U.S. to unfreeze Afghan assets held abroad and end sanctions on the government.

The Taliban's deputy prime minister, Abdul Salam Hanafi, said Afghanistan’s role for the connectivity of countries in the region was very important. “Afghanistan can play a great role in creating important corridors. We want to be connected to China through our Badakhshan province."

The geopolitics and geostrategic position of Afghanistan could lead the country to play a positive role in linking neighboring countries in the region and beyond, he added.

He repeated the Taliban's assurances that the group would not allow anyone to use Afghan soil to stage attacks on other countries.

But the extremist group Islamic State, the main Taliban rival, has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Afghanistan as part of a long-running insurgency, dealing a blow to the Taliban, who have been trying to project control and strength since their takeover.

Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in