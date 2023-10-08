Jump to content

Locals search for survivors after Afghanistan earthquake deaths hit 2,000

Sophie Thompson
Sunday 08 October 2023 13:22
Comments

Residents of Afghanistan have been spotted searching for survivors among the rubble, after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake devastated at least 12 villages near Herat on Saturday (7 October).

More than 2,000 people have been confirmed dead, with thousands more injured and lost.

While the country regularly experiences earthquakes, it’s thought this is one of the deadliest in decades, in part due to the powerful aftershocks.

Telephone connections went down in Herat, making it hard for emergency services to reach the affected areas.

