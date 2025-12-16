Millions facing acute food insecurity in Afghanistan as winter looms, UN warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 17 million people in Afghanistan are facing crisis levels of hunger in the coming winter months, the leading international authority on hunger crises and the U.N. food aid agency warned Tuesday.

The number at risk is some 3 million more than a year ago.

Economic woes, recurrent drought, shrinking international aid and and influx of Afghans returning home from countries like neighboring Iran and Pakistan have strained resources and added to the pressures on food security, reports the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, known as IPC, which tracks hunger crises.

“What the IPC tells us is that more than 17 million people in Afghanistan are facing acute food insecurity. That is 3 million more than last year,” said Jean-Martin Bauer, director of food security at the U.N.'s World Food Program, told reporters in Geneva.

"There are almost 4 million children in a situation of acute malnutrition,” he said by video from Rome. “About 1 million are severely acutely malnourished, and those are children who actually require hospital treatment.”

Food assistance in Afghanistan is reaching only 2.7% of the population, the IPC report says — exacerbated by a weak economy, high unemployment and lower inflows of remittances from abroad — as more than 2.5 million people returned from Iran and Pakistan this year.

More than 17 million people, or more than one-third of the population, are set to face crisis levels of food insecurity in the four-month period through to March 2026, the report said. Of those, 4.7 million could face emergency levels of food insecurity.

An improvement is expected by the spring harvest season starting in April, IPC projected.

The U.N. last week warned of a “severe” and “precarious” crisis in the country as Afghanistan enters its first winter in years without U.S. foreign assistance and almost no international food distribution.

Tom Fletcher, the U.N. humanitarian chief, told the Security Council on Wednesday that the situation has been exacerbated by “overlapping shocks,” including recent deadly earthquakes, and the growing restrictions on humanitarian aid access and staff.

While Fletcher said nearly 22 million Afghans will need U.N. assistance in 2026, his organization will focus on 3.9 million facing the most urgent need of lifesaving help in light of the reduced donor contributions.