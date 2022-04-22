AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Via AP news wire
Friday 22 April 2022 07:49

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 14

APRIL 15 – APRIL 21

As Russian attacks continued across Ukraine this week dominating the news, France was preparing for the presidential runoff election on April 24 where far-right leader Marine Le Pen is trying to unseat centrist President Emmanuel Macron. Easter celebrations took place in many countries and the 59th Biennale of Arts exhibition in Venice was held.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Zagreb Photographer Darko Bandic.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Recommended

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in