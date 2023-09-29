AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sept. 22 – Sept. 29

Destroyed houses and armored vehicles stand on the road of Klishchiivka, a recently liberated Ukrainian village on the outskirts of Bakhmut that has been turned into a pile of rubble after months of fierce fighting.

Pope Francis holds a mass for thousands of worshippers in Marseille.

In the world of sports, the Rugby World Cup continues in France.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin.