AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 29 September 2023 07:04

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Sept. 22 – Sept. 29

Destroyed houses and armored vehicles stand on the road of Klishchiivka, a recently liberated Ukrainian village on the outskirts of Bakhmut that has been turned into a pile of rubble after months of fierce fighting.

Pope Francis holds a mass for thousands of worshippers in Marseille.

In the world of sports, the Rugby World Cup continues in France.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin.

