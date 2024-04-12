Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Africa and Europe

The Associated Press
Friday 12 April 2024 07:32

AP Week in Pictures: Africa and Europe

April 5-11, 2024

Northern lights dance in the sky over the eruption of a volcano in Iceland, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, and Anouk Garnier breaks a record climbing a rope under the Eiffel Tower.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Karadjias in Cyprus.

