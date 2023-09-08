AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sept. 1-7, 2023

The first African Climate Summit opened with heads of state and others discussing a global issue that affects the continent the most, even though its countries contribute to it the least. Severe rainstorms lashed parts of Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, and the Venice Film Festival took place. In sports, Turkey celebrated defeating Serbia in the Women’s European Volleyball Championship final.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photographer Antonio Calanni in Milan, Italy.

