Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 16 December 2022 08:06

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 12

Dec. 8 – Dec. 15

From snowfall in Britain and Germany to the Masai Olympics in Kenya and Moroccan soccer fans in Morocco and France celebrating their team's success, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Tallinn, Estonia.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Recommended

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in