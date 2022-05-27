AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
May 20-May 26, 2022
While the suffering continued in Ukraine and fallen soldiers were buried both there and in Russia, a celebration of Africa Day brought the continent together. Meanwhile, across Europe, many soccer competitions were concluded for the season, drawing fans of victorious clubs onto the streets in celebration. In Cannes, meanwhile, movie stars were out in force.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Alexander Zemlianichenko, chief photographer for Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.
