Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 27 October 2023 07:13

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 13

Oct. 20-26, 2023

A white Bengal tiger approaching a pumpkin at the Rome Zoo, and a rainbow shines over St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. A procession takes place in Bucharest, Romania, and a crowd follow a bullfighting competition in western Kenya. In sports, the Rugby World Cup in France is coming to an end.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Jerome Delay, AP's Africa chief photographer based in Johannesburg.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in