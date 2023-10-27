AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Oct. 20-26, 2023

A white Bengal tiger approaching a pumpkin at the Rome Zoo, and a rainbow shines over St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. A procession takes place in Bucharest, Romania, and a crowd follow a bullfighting competition in western Kenya. In sports, the Rugby World Cup in France is coming to an end.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Jerome Delay, AP's Africa chief photographer based in Johannesburg.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com