AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Via AP news wire
Friday 28 January 2022 07:52
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JAN. 21-27, 2022

From the unfolding crisis in Ukraine to a snowy Acropolis, beleaguered British PM Boris Johnson s jog with his dog in central London and Africa s soccer Cup of Nations, this photo gallery highlights some of the most captivating images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Rome-based international photo editor Fabio Polimeni.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Recommended

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in