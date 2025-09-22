A Jamaican man deported by the US to Eswatini has been repatriated, authorities say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Jamaican man who was among five migrants deported by the United States to Eswatini in Africa has been repatriated to his home country, Eswatini authorities said Monday.

Orville Etoria was held in a maximum-security prison in Eswatini for more than two months without charges or access to legal counsel, his lawyers have said, accusing the U.S. of deporting him there unlawfully in mid-July.

The lawyers had said the U.S. sent him to the southern African nation under the Trump administration's third-country deportation program even though Jamaica was willing to take him back. They alleged Etoria and the four other men were then repeatedly denied visits by a lawyer while they were held at the prison.

The lawyers didn't immediately reply to a request for comment Monday about Etoria's arrival in Jamaica.

The U.S. has said it wants to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Eswatini, a tiny kingdom bordering South Africa where the king holds absolute power and has been accused of clamping down on pro-democracy movements.

Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation to his native El Salvador and ongoing case has become a flashpoint in U.S. President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration.

Etoria was repatriated on Sunday with the assistance of the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration, Thabile Mdluli, the Eswatini government’s acting spokesperson, said in a statement.

She said there were “engagements” with the other four men from Cuba, Laos, Vietnam and Yemen to have them sent home.

The five men were described as dangerous criminals by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It said they had been sent to Eswatini because their home countries refused to take them back.

Eswatini, in an apparent contradiction of that, said they were only there in transit and would be sent home.

The five men had been convicted of serious crimes including murder and child rape, and all were in the U.S. illegally and had deportation orders, DHS said. Their lawyers said they had all completed their criminal sentences but were sent overseas to be held in another prison without charges or due process.

The U.S. has sent deportees to at least four African countries under the new program: South Sudan, Eswatini, Rwanda and Ghana. It has an agreement with another Africa nation, Uganda, though no deportations there have been announced yet.

The third-country program has been criticized by lawyers and human rights experts, who say it results in sending migrants to countries they have no ties with and where they could be denied their legal rights by repressive governments. DHS has said those in the U.S. illegally should leave voluntarily or they could be deported to “any number of third countries.”

A Mexican man was repatriated this month after spending two months detained in an unspecified location in South Sudan. He was among several deportees held for weeks before that at a U.S. military base in Djibouti. Six other deportees were still being held in South Sudan.

Two court cases have been filed in Eswatini against authorities over the detention of the men there. One is demanding they are given in-person access to lawyers, while another case brought by several nonprofit organizations argues their detention is unconstitutional.

Hearings for the first case have been repeatedly delayed, while government officials failed to appear for a hearing in the second case.

___

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.

___

