AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Via AP news wire
Friday 11 February 2022 07:56
Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery
Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FEB 4 – 10, 2022

From Senegal’s elation at winning the African Cup of Nations and Adele’s Brit Awards performance, to grief over the boy who died trapped down a well in Morocco and ongoing tensions in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Recommended

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

