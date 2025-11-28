Airlines adopt software fix for Airbus A320 after plane has sudden altitude drop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An aircraft heavily used by commercial airlines around the world needs a software fix to address an issue that contributed to a sudden drop in altitude of a JetBlue plane last month, the manufacturer and European aviation safety regulators said Friday.

The step may result in some flight delays as U.S. travelers return home from the Thanksgiving holidays.

Airbus said an analysis of the JetBlue incident revealed intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls on the A320 family of aircraft.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a directive requiring operators of the A320 to address the issue. The agency said this may cause “short-term disruption” to flight schedules.

American Airlines was among the carriers addressing the order. It's begun identifying and completing the software update and expects the work on the vast majority of its A320 planes to be completed Friday and Saturday. The fix should take about two hours for many aircraft, American said.

The airline expects some delays but it said it's focused on limiting cancellations as customers return home from Thanksgiving holiday travel. It said safety would be its overriding priority.

American has about 480 planes from the A320 family. About 340 of them were identified as requiring the software replacement but American believes the actual number will be fewer.

Delta said it expected the issue to affect less than 50 of its A321neo aircraft. United said it wasn't affected.

At least 15 JetBlue passengers were injured and taken to the hospital after the Oct. 30 incident on board the flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey. The plane was diverted to Tampa, Florida.

Airbus is registered in the Netherlands but has its main headquarters in France.