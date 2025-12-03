Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Airbus cuts 2025 delivery target due to A320 fuselage panel issue

Airbus is expecting to deliver fewer planes this year due to an issue with fuselage panels on some A320 planes

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 December 2025 09:28 GMT
Airbus Software Fix
Airbus Software Fix (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Aerospace manufacturer Airbus expects to deliver fewer planes than planned this year following an issue with fuselage panels used on some A320 planes.

The European company said Wednesday it is targeting around 790 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2025 “in light of recent supplier quality issue on fuselage panels impacting its A320 family delivery flow.”

The previous target was around 820 aircraft, the company said, explaining the projection was revised downward because the problem occurred at the end of the year, which is traditionally a very busy period.

The issue affecting a “limited number” of metal panels on the single-aisle A320 aircraft was contained and new panels meet all requirements, the company said.

Airbus sources parts and components from thousands of outside suppliers.

The quality issue with panels surfaced earlier this week, just days after the firm reported it was rushing to fix a separate software problem impacting about 6,000 of the popular planes.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in