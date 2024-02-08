Jump to content

Spike Lee, Denzel Washington reuniting for adaptation of Kurosawa's 'High and Low'

Via AP news wire
Thursday 08 February 2024 20:51
Film-Spike Lee-Denzel Washington
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Nearly 20 years after their last collaboration, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington are reuniting for an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's “High and Low.”

Apple Original Films announced Thursday that it is co-financing the film, which A24 will release theatrically before it streams on Apple TV+. It marks Lee and Washington's first film together since 2006's “Inside Man.” Their previous films include “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Malcolm X" and “He Got Game."

Kurosawa's “High and Low,” released in 1963 and starring Toshiro Mifune, was adapted from the Ed McBain novel “King's Ransom.” The film, a potent thriller rich in class commentary, follows a wealthy industrialist targeted by kidnappers.

Filming starts in March.

